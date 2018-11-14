Out100: Billy Porter Named Performance of the Year; Mj Rodriguez, Cynthia Nixon, Brendon Urie & More Honored

Out Magazine has announced the lineup of influencers listed among its 2018 Out100. A slew of theater-related honorees fill out the slate, including Kinky Boots Tony winner Billy Porter, named Performance of the Year for his turn on the FX series Pose, co-created by Ryan Murphy (The Boys in the Band), who also appears on the Out100 list along with Porter's co-star Mj Rodriguez.



Notables also appearing on this year's Out100 include two-time Tony winner and recent gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon—named Hero of the Year—along with Tony nominee Brendon Urie (SpongeBob SquarePants, Kinky Boots), Tony-winning producer Jordan Roth (Angels in America, Falsettos), Peppermint (Head Over Heels) and original Rent star Anthony Rapp.



Hear more about the impact of Pose from Porter and Rodriguez in the Broadway.com feature below.



