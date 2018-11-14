Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Out100: Billy Porter Named Performance of the Year; Mj Rodriguez, Cynthia Nixon, Brendon Urie & More Honored

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 14, 2018
Mj Rodriguez & Billy Porter
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Out Magazine has announced the lineup of influencers listed among its 2018 Out100. A slew of theater-related honorees fill out the slate, including Kinky Boots Tony winner Billy Porter, named Performance of the Year for his turn on the FX series Pose, co-created by Ryan Murphy (The Boys in the Band), who also appears on the Out100 list along with Porter's co-star Mj Rodriguez.

Notables also appearing on this year's Out100 include two-time Tony winner and recent gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon—named Hero of the Year—along with Tony nominee Brendon Urie (SpongeBob SquarePantsKinky Boots), Tony-winning producer Jordan Roth (Angels in America, Falsettos), Peppermint (Head Over Heels) and original Rent star Anthony Rapp.

Hear more about the impact of Pose from Porter and Rodriguez in the Broadway.com feature below.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Tony Winner Kelli O'Hara on Why Her Broadway Turn in Kiss Me, Kate Will Be Good for Her Soul
  2. New York Royalty: Christiani Pitts & the Cast of King Kong Take Over the Broadway.com Portrait Booth
  3. Tony Winner Beth Leavel on Being Invited to The Prom & More on Show People
  4. The Nap and Transparent Standout Alexandra Billings on the Miracle of Broadway and More
  5. Steven Levenson Introduces His Dear Evan Hansen Fans to a Tumultuous History with Days of Rage

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Hamilton Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Frozen Mean Girls King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters