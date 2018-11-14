Sponsored
Love Never Dies Alum Meghan Picerno to Revisit Christine Daaé on International Tour of Phantom

by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 14, 2018
Meghan Picerno in "Love Never Dies"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Meghan Picerno, the silver-voiced alum of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical sequel Love Never Dies, will soon step back into the role of Christine Daaé, but this time in The Phantom of the Opera, as part of the musical's international tour. The production will begin in Manila on February 28, 2019, followed by a stop in Singapore beginning on April 24, with further destinations to be announced.

In addition to her acclaimed turn in Love Never Dies, Picerno has a rich history in the opera world, having appeared in productions of Candide, Gran Teatre del Liceu and Rigoletto. She was also seen in the Musicals in Mufti presentation of From Berlin to Broadway with off-Broadway's York Theatre Company.

Joining Picerno on the Phantom tour will be Jonathan Roxmouth, returning to the title role following prior turns in the musical, and Matt Leisy (off-Broadway's Sweeney Todd) as Raoul.

The Broadway production of The Phantom of the Opera, which currently stars Ali Ewoldt, Ben Crawford and Jay Armstrong Johnson, celebrated its 30th anniversary in January.

