Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Eric Anderson, Kingsley Leggs, Jason Danieley, Orfeh, Jerry Mitchell, Samantha Barks, Jim Vallance & Andy Karl
(Photos by Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Samantha Barks, Andy Karl & the Cast of Pretty Woman Celebrate 100 Broadway Performances

Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 14, 2018

The company of Pretty Woman: The Musical, including stars Samantha Barks, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Eric Anderson, director Jerry Mitchell, songwriter Jim Vallance and more, celebrated 100 Broadway performances on November 13. That's 100 times Barks and Karl's characters, Vivian and Edward, have become unlikely soulmates, 100 bathtub jams for Barks (a la Julia Roberts in the film) and 100 powerhouse belts of "Welcome to Hollywood" for Orfeh. The company celebrated with a cake that pays homage to the sparkly gift Edward gives Vivian before the opera. Check out the photos, and then go see the show at the Nederlander Theatre!

Samantha Barks and Any Karl hug it out to celebrate 100 performances of Pretty Woman.
Congrats to the company of Broadway's Pretty Woman! Catch the romantic musical comedy at the Nederlander Theatre.

Pretty Woman: The Musical

A new musical based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Tony Winner Kelli O'Hara on Why Her Broadway Turn in Kiss Me, Kate Will Be Good for Her Soul
  2. New York Royalty: Christiani Pitts & the Cast of King Kong Take Over the Broadway.com Portrait Booth
  3. Tony Winner Beth Leavel on Being Invited to The Prom & More on Show People
  4. The Nap and Transparent Standout Alexandra Billings on the Miracle of Broadway and More
  5. Steven Levenson Introduces His Dear Evan Hansen Fans to a Tumultuous History with Days of Rage

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Hamilton Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Frozen Mean Girls King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters