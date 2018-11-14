Samantha Barks, Andy Karl & the Cast of Pretty Woman Celebrate 100 Broadway Performances

The company of Pretty Woman: The Musical, including stars Samantha Barks, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Eric Anderson, director Jerry Mitchell, songwriter Jim Vallance and more, celebrated 100 Broadway performances on November 13. That's 100 times Barks and Karl's characters, Vivian and Edward, have become unlikely soulmates, 100 bathtub jams for Barks (a la Julia Roberts in the film) and 100 powerhouse belts of "Welcome to Hollywood" for Orfeh. The company celebrated with a cake that pays homage to the sparkly gift Edward gives Vivian before the opera. Check out the photos, and then go see the show at the Nederlander Theatre!

Samantha Barks and Any Karl hug it out to celebrate 100 performances of Pretty Woman.