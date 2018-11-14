Sponsored
Thom Pain (based on nothing), Starring Michael C. Hall, Receives Another Extension at Off-Broadway's Signature

by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 14, 2018
Michael C. Hall in "Thom Pain (based on nothing)"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Off-Broadway's Signature Theatre has announced another extension to the new revival of Will Eno's Thom Pain (based on nothing). Emmy nominee and stage alum Michael C. Hall stars in the production, directed by Oliver Butler, now set to run through December 9.

Thom Pain (based on nothing) centers on the titular Thom Pain (Hall) as he desperately, and hilariously, tries to save his own life, or at least make it into something worth dying for.

The production features scenic design by Amy Rubin, costume design by Anita Yavich, lighting design by Jen Schriever and sound design by Lee Kinney. The production officially opened on November 11; previews began on October 23.

Thom Pain (based on nothing)

Will Eno's surreal one-man show returns to the off-Broadway stage.
