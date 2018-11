After an acclaimed run at La Jolla Playhouse, the New York premier of Hansol Jung's play Wild Goose Dreams opened at the Public Theater November 14. Leigh Silverman directs the play, about a lonely South Korean father who attempts to find connection with a young North Korean defector, stars Broadway vets Francis Jue, Joél Pérez and more. Check out the photo of Jung and director Leigh Silverman on opening night below.

Wild Goose Dreams playwright Hansol Jung and director Leigh Silverman pair up.

(Photo: Andres Otero)