Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard Are Ready to Ring in the Holidays with Ruben & Clay's Christmas Show

by Caitlin Moynihan • Nov 15, 2018
Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

The holiday season has officially arrived. American Idol season stars Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken are teaming up once again for Ruben & Clay's First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show. The show will run for three weeks from December 7 through December 30, with previews beginning on December 7 at the Imperial Theatre. This marks the first time the duo has taken the stage since their American Idol days. The two performed a holiday tune at Sardi's restaurant on November 15. Check out the photos below, and be sure to get into the Christmas cheer by seeing Ruben & Clay's Christmas Show for yourself.

Clay Aiken sings a song from the show.
Ruben Studdard performs a holiday tune.

Ruben & Clay's First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show

Celebrate the holidays with Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard!
