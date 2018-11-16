Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Culturalist Challenge! Rank Your Top 10 Favorite Musicals Set in High School

Photos
by Caitlin Moynihan • Nov 16, 2018
Ashley Park and Kate Rockwell in "Mean Girls," Jessica Keenan-Wynn and Alice Lee in "Heathers," Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla in "The Prom," Taylor Trensch in "Dear Evan Hansen," Matthew Morrison and Marissa Jaret Winokur in "Hairspray" and Will Roland in "Be More Chill"
(Composite: Ryan Casey for Broadway.com)

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we're challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

The Prom has officially arrived on Broadway which means audiences are being transported back to high school. In honor of the original musical comedy's Broadway opening, we're taking a look at musicals set in high school. From upcoming Broadway tuner Be More Chill to off-Broadway favorite Heathers, there's more to high school than meets the eye. Editorial Assistant Eric King kicked off this challenge and now it's your turn to choose your top 10 favorite musicals that are set in high school.

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

 

 

 

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard Are Ready to Ring in the Holidays with Ruben & Clay's Christmas Show
  2. Michelle Williams Readies for Broadway Return in Once On This Island
  3. The Waverly Gallery's Joan Allen on Her Elaine May 'Master Class' & More on Show People
  4. The Phantom of the Opera Star Ali Ewoldt on Leaving the Lair and Missing Her 'Phamily'
  5. Tony Winner Kelli O'Hara on Why Her Broadway Turn in Kiss Me, Kate Will Be Good for Her Soul

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Hamilton Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Frozen Mean Girls King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters