The Fans Have Spoken! Your Fave 10 Monsters Who Have Stomped Down Broadway

Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 12, 2018
(Illustration: Ryan Casey for Broadway.com)

In honor of last week's larger-than-life Broadway opening for King Kong, we asked you about creatures of the past and present who have taken the Great White Way by storm. Fans ranked their faves, be them hairy, scaly, small or giant. Check out the top 10 list below!

10. The Monster, Young Frankenstein

9. Trekkie Monster, Avenue Q

8. Giant, Into the Woods

7. Kong, King Kong

6. Dementors, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

5. Monkeys, Wicked

4. Shrek, Shrek

3. Beast, Beauty and the Beast

2. Ursula, The Little Mermaid

1. Audrey 2, Little Shop of Horrors

