The Prom Gives Broadway Some Zazz with a Starry Opening Night

Grab your corsage and put your dancing shoes on because The Prom officially opened at Broadway's Longacre Theatre on November 15. The original musical has direction and choreography by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw and features music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin and a book co-written by Beguelin and Bob Martin. Starring Beth Leavel, Brooks Ashmanskas, Christopher Sieber, Angie Schworer, Broadway.com vlogger Caitlin Kinnunen, Josh Lamon and Isabelle McCalla, The Prom tells the story of what happens when Broadway's brassiest stars get word that a student is banned from attending her high school prom with her same-sex partner. Be sure to attend this heartwarming and hilarious musical comedy after checking out teh fun opening night pics!