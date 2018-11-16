Sponsored
Odds & Ends: Carousel Cast Album Is Released on Vinyl & More

Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 16, 2018
Jessie Mueller & Joshua Henry in "Carousel"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

Carousel Cast Album Is Released on Vinyl
The acclaimed 2018 Broadway revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel releases a vinyl edition of its cast album today. The Tony-nominated production, directed by Jack O'Brien and featuring Tony-winning choreography by Justin Peck, featured Lindsay Mendez in a Tony-winning turn as Carrie Pipperidge alongside Jessie Mueller and Joshua Henry in Tony-nommed performances as Julie Jordan and Billy Bigelow. Watch the leading stars singing the classic song "If I Loved You" below, and pick up your copy of the vinyl cast album today.



Pulitzer Winner Cost of Living to Make U.K. Debut
Cost of Living, the 2018 Pulitzer-winning play by Martyna Majok, is headed across the pond, taking its U.K. bow on the Main Stage of the Hampstead Theatre in 2019. Edward Hall will direct the new staging, set to begin previews on January 24 with an opening scheduled for January 30. Cost of Living is the story of four very different people in four very different circumstances, each trying to get by. Eddie, an unemployed truck driver, reunites with his ex-wife Ani after she suffers a devastating accident. John, a brilliant and witty doctoral student, hires overworked Jess, a caregiver. As their lives intersect, Majok's play delves into the chasm between abundance and need and explores the space where bodies—abled and disabled—meet each other. Casting for the Hampstead production will be announced at a later date. 

Roger Bart, Harriet Harris & More to Toast John Rando at Barrington Stage Company Benefit
A slew of stage alums will honor Tony-winning director John Rando at the annual benefit of the Berkshires' Barrington Stage Company. Rando will receive the William Finn Award for Innovation and Excellence in Musical Theatre at the event, hosted by Tony winners Roger Bart and Harriet Harris, taking place on November 27 at The Friars Club in New York City. Other stars set to participate in the event include Tony nominee Will Swenson, Clyde Alves, Arnie Burton, Janet Dacal, David Garrison, Jeff McCarthy, Elizabeth Stanley, Scarlett Strallen and more. The event will be chaired by Eda Sorokoff, along with co-chairs Jamie deRoy, Clara Londoner and Rosita Sarnoff. As previously announced, BSC's 2019 summer season will include a new staging of Into the Woods, the world premiere musical Fall Springs and the new play Gertrude and Claudius.

P.S. The American Theatre Wing's centennial book American Theatre Wing, an Oral History: 100 Years, 100 Voices, 100 Million Miracles is going into a second printing. Pick up your copy here.

 
