Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Jerry Frankel, Prolific Producer of Come From Away, Spring Awakening & More, Has Died

Obit
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 17, 2018
Jerry Frankel
(Photo: Bruce Glikas for Broadway.com)

Jerry Frankel, a nine-time Tony-winning producer of acclaimed new works and celebrated revivals, passed away on the morning of November 17. Frankel's death was confirmed by a representative from the press agency Polk & Co.

Frankel produced more than 50 Broadway productions since 1997 and won Tony Awards for All the Way (2014), Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (2012), The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess (2012), La Cage aux Folles (2010), Hair (2009), August: Osage County (2007), Spring Awakening (2006), Glengarry Glen Ross (2005) and Death of a Salesman (1999).

Frankel produced on Broadway for nearly 20 years with his producing partner Jeffrey Richards, who commented on Frankel's passing: "To put it simply, Jerry was a class act, and all of you who encountered him during his years in our business had to appreciate his forthrightness, great sense of humor and passion for the theater. He will be greatly missed."

Director Jerry Zaks commented on Frankel at the 2013 Ensemble Studio Theatre gala saying, "Jerry Frankel is one of the most inspired and relentlessly dedicated producers in the theater. I also happen to have great personal affection for him."

Frankel's extensive list of producing credits also includes Come From Away (2017), Fiddler on the Roof (2015), Something Rotten! (2015), You Can't Take It With You (2014), Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill (2014), The Bridges of Madison County (2014), The Glass Menagerie (2013), Gore Vidal's The Best Man (2012), The Scottsboro Boys (2010), Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (2010), A Little Night Music (2009), Blithe Spirit (2009), Speed-the-Plow (2008), November (2008), The Homecoming (2007), Radio Golf (2007), The Little Dog Laughed (2006), Enchanted April (2003), Gore Vidal's The Best Man (2000), The Gershwins' Fascinating Rhythm (1999), You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (1999) and Jekyll & Hyde (1997).

In addition to his career as a commercial producer, Frankel was a dress manufacturer, film producer, internet entrepreneur and thoroughbred owner and breeder.

Frankel is survived by his partner, Mary Casey, and his children: Elizabeth Bailenson, her husband, Robert, and their children, Gabrielle and Lily; Jessica Genick, her husband, Lee, and their children, Jacob and Chloe; his son, Gordon, and Gordon's children, Ruby and Zoey; and his brother, Ronald Frankel.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Chicago Will Partner with Broadway.com on The Search for Roxie! Casting Call & Video Series
  2. Michelle Williams Readies for Broadway Return in Once On This Island
  3. The Waverly Gallery's Joan Allen on Her Elaine May 'Master Class' & More on Show People
  4. The Phantom of the Opera Star Ali Ewoldt on Leaving the Lair and Missing Her 'Phamily'
  5. The Prom Gives Broadway Some Zazz with a Starry Opening Night

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Hamilton Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Frozen Mean Girls King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters