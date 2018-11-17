Jerry Frankel, Prolific Producer of Come From Away, Spring Awakening & More, Has Died

Jerry Frankel, a nine-time Tony-winning producer of acclaimed new works and celebrated revivals, passed away on the morning of November 17. Frankel's death was confirmed by a representative from the press agency Polk & Co.



Frankel produced more than 50 Broadway productions since 1997 and won Tony Awards for All the Way (2014), Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (2012), The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess (2012), La Cage aux Folles (2010), Hair (2009), August: Osage County (2007), Spring Awakening (2006), Glengarry Glen Ross (2005) and Death of a Salesman (1999).



Frankel produced on Broadway for nearly 20 years with his producing partner Jeffrey Richards, who commented on Frankel's passing: "To put it simply, Jerry was a class act, and all of you who encountered him during his years in our business had to appreciate his forthrightness, great sense of humor and passion for the theater. He will be greatly missed."



Director Jerry Zaks commented on Frankel at the 2013 Ensemble Studio Theatre gala saying, "Jerry Frankel is one of the most inspired and relentlessly dedicated producers in the theater. I also happen to have great personal affection for him."



Frankel's extensive list of producing credits also includes Come From Away (2017), Fiddler on the Roof (2015), Something Rotten! (2015), You Can't Take It With You (2014), Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill (2014), The Bridges of Madison County (2014), The Glass Menagerie (2013), Gore Vidal's The Best Man (2012), The Scottsboro Boys (2010), Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (2010), A Little Night Music (2009), Blithe Spirit (2009), Speed-the-Plow (2008), November (2008), The Homecoming (2007), Radio Golf (2007), The Little Dog Laughed (2006), Enchanted April (2003), Gore Vidal's The Best Man (2000), The Gershwins' Fascinating Rhythm (1999), You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (1999) and Jekyll & Hyde (1997).



In addition to his career as a commercial producer, Frankel was a dress manufacturer, film producer, internet entrepreneur and thoroughbred owner and breeder.



Frankel is survived by his partner, Mary Casey, and his children: Elizabeth Bailenson, her husband, Robert, and their children, Gabrielle and Lily; Jessica Genick, her husband, Lee, and their children, Jacob and Chloe; his son, Gordon, and Gordon's children, Ruby and Zoey; and his brother, Ronald Frankel.