Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

The Fans Have Voted! Your Favorite 10 Musicals Set in High School

Features
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 19, 2018
Taylor Louderman in "Mean Girls," Taylor Trensch in "Dear Evan Hansen," Britton Smith and Will Roland from "Be More Chill," Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla in "The Prom," Jessica Keenan-Wynn in "Heathers"
(Composite: Ryan Casey for Broadway.com)
(Illustration: Ryan Casey for Broadway.com)

The new musical comedy The Prom opened on November 15 at Broadway's Longacre Theatre. The Casey Nicholaw-helmed tuner, starring comedy heavyweights Beth Leavel, Brooks Ashmanskas, Christopher Sieber, Angie Schworer and more, follows an Indiana teenager fighting to bring her girlfriend to the high school prom, and the washed-up Broadway actors who try to come to her rescue. To celebrate, Broadway.com asked readers to rank their other favorite high school musicals (no, not that one). Check out the results below. 

10. Carrie

9. Bring It On

8. Be More Chill

7. Grease

6. West Side Story

5. Heathers

4. Spring Awakening

3. Mean Girls

2. Hairspray

1. Dear Evan Hansen

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Jazz Hands! The Cast of The Prom Give Their Best Poses in the Broadway.com Portrait Booth
  2. Michelle Williams Readies for Broadway Return in Once On This Island
  3. The Waverly Gallery's Joan Allen on Her Elaine May 'Master Class' & More on Show People
  4. Chicago Will Partner with Broadway.com on The Search for Roxie! Casting Call & Video Series
  5. Norbert Leo Butz, Laura Osnes, Ethan Slater, Kelli Barrett & More Join FX Series Fosse/Verdon

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked Harry Potter and the Cursed Child The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Hamilton Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters