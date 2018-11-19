The Fans Have Voted! Your Favorite 10 Musicals Set in High School

Taylor Louderman in "Mean Girls," Taylor Trensch in "Dear Evan Hansen," Britton Smith and Will Roland from "Be More Chill," Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla in "The Prom," Jessica Keenan-Wynn in "Heathers" (Composite: Ryan Casey for Broadway.com) (Illustration: Ryan Casey for Broadway.com)

The new musical comedy The Prom opened on November 15 at Broadway's Longacre Theatre. The Casey Nicholaw-helmed tuner, starring comedy heavyweights Beth Leavel, Brooks Ashmanskas, Christopher Sieber, Angie Schworer and more, follows an Indiana teenager fighting to bring her girlfriend to the high school prom, and the washed-up Broadway actors who try to come to her rescue. To celebrate, Broadway.com asked readers to rank their other favorite high school musicals (no, not that one). Check out the results below.

10. Carrie



9. Bring It On



8 . Be More Chill



7. Grease



6. West Side Story



5. Heathers



4. Spring Awakening



3. Mean Girls

2. Hairspray

