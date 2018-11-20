Sponsored
Wicked Welcomes Nancy Opel & Jamie Jackson to Oz

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 20, 2018
Nancy Opel & Jamie Jackson
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser & Bruce Glikas for Broadway.com)

Wonderful stars Nancy Opel and Jamie Jackson head to the Gershwin Theatre on November 20, taking on the roles of Madame Morrible and Doctor Dillamond, respectively, in the long-running hit musical Wicked. The new cast members replace Isabel Keating and Martin Moran, who played their final performance on November 18.

Opel earned a Tony nomination for her showstopping turn as Miss Pennywise in Urinetown. Her extensive list of Broadway credits also includes Beautiful, Honeymoon in Vegas, Cinderella, Memphis, Gypsy, Fiddler on the Roof and Evita.

Jackson has appeared on Broadway in Doctor Zhivago, The Last Ship and Soul Doctor, off-Broadway in Sweeney Todd and The 39 Steps and on tour in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

The new stars join a cast which currently includes Jessica Vosk as Elphaba, Amanda Jane Cooper as Glinda, Kevin Chamberlin as The Wizard, Ryan McCartan as Fiyero, Kristen Martin as Nessarose and Jye Frasca as Boq.

As previously announced, on December 11, Katie Rose Clarke and Jesse JP Johnson will rejoin the hit musical as Glinda and Boq, respectively, replacing Cooper and Frasca.

Wicked features a book by Winnie Holzman, a score by Stephen Schwartz, direction by Joe Mantello and choreography by Wayne Cilento. The show recently celebrated its 15th anniversary.

