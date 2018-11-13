Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Wicked to Welcome Nancy Opel, Jamie Jackson & Jesse JP Johnson to the Cast

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 13, 2018
Nancy Opel, Jamie Jackson & Jesse JP Johnson
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com | Provided by Polk & Co.)

A wonderful new trio of stars are headed to Wicked! On November 20, Nancy Opel and Jamie Jackson will join the production as Madame Morrible and Doctor Dillamond, respectively, with Jesse JP Johnson taking on the role of Boq beginning on December 11. They will replace Isabel Keating and Martin Moran, who will play their final performance on November 18, with Jye Frasca giving his final bow on December 9.

Opel earned a Tony nomination for her showstopping turn as Miss Pennywise in Urinetown. Her extensive list of Broadway credits also includes Beautiful, Honeymoon in Vegas, Cinderella, Memphis, Gypsy, Fiddler on the Roof and Evita.

Jackson has appeared on Broadway in Doctor Zhivago, The Last Ship and Soul Doctor, off-Broadway in Sweeney Todd and The 39 Steps and on tour in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

Johnson is returning to the Broadway company of Wicked, where he was previously a member of the ensemble. His other credits include SpongeBob SquarePants, Glory Days, 9 to 5 and Grease.

The new slate of stars join a cast which currently includes Jessica Vosk as Elphaba, Amanda Jane Cooper as Glinda, Kevin Chamberlin as The Wizard, Ryan McCartan as Fiyero and Kristen Martin as Nessarose.

Wicked features a book by Winnie Holzman, a score by Stephen Schwartz, direction by Joe Mantello and choreography by Wayne Cilento. The show recently celebrated its 15th anniversary.

Wicked

“The best musical of the decade.” - Entertainment Weekly
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Tony Winner Kelli O'Hara on Why Her Broadway Turn in Kiss Me, Kate Will Be Good for Her Soul
  2. New York Royalty: Christiani Pitts & the Cast of King Kong Take Over the Broadway.com Portrait Booth
  3. Tony Winner Beth Leavel on Being Invited to The Prom & More on Show People
  4. The Nap and Transparent Standout Alexandra Billings on the Miracle of Broadway and More
  5. Steven Levenson Introduces His Dear Evan Hansen Fans to a Tumultuous History with Days of Rage

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Hamilton Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Frozen Mean Girls King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters