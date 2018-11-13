Wicked to Welcome Nancy Opel, Jamie Jackson & Jesse JP Johnson to the Cast

A wonderful new trio of stars are headed to Wicked! On November 20, Nancy Opel and Jamie Jackson will join the production as Madame Morrible and Doctor Dillamond, respectively, with Jesse JP Johnson taking on the role of Boq beginning on December 11. They will replace Isabel Keating and Martin Moran, who will play their final performance on November 18, with Jye Frasca giving his final bow on December 9.



Opel earned a Tony nomination for her showstopping turn as Miss Pennywise in Urinetown. Her extensive list of Broadway credits also includes Beautiful, Honeymoon in Vegas, Cinderella, Memphis, Gypsy, Fiddler on the Roof and Evita.



Jackson has appeared on Broadway in Doctor Zhivago, The Last Ship and Soul Doctor, off-Broadway in Sweeney Todd and The 39 Steps and on tour in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.



Johnson is returning to the Broadway company of Wicked, where he was previously a member of the ensemble. His other credits include SpongeBob SquarePants, Glory Days, 9 to 5 and Grease.



The new slate of stars join a cast which currently includes Jessica Vosk as Elphaba, Amanda Jane Cooper as Glinda, Kevin Chamberlin as The Wizard, Ryan McCartan as Fiyero and Kristen Martin as Nessarose.



Wicked features a book by Winnie Holzman, a score by Stephen Schwartz, direction by Joe Mantello and choreography by Wayne Cilento. The show recently celebrated its 15th anniversary.