Ben Platt & the Cast of Waitress Celebrate June Squibb's First Bow as Old Josie

On November 19, Broadway alum and Academy Award nominee June Squibb took her first bow as "Old Josie" in the hit musical Waitress. The actress takes over in the role of the loving diner owner (formerly named Old Joe) from Today Show anchor Al Roker, who played his last performance November 18. Waitress stars Nicolette Robinson and Drew Gehling were there to welcome their new cast member. Also on the scene: Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Ben Platt, accompanied by Andrew Barth Feldman, who steps into the role of Evan on January 30. Check out the photos below.

June Squibb returns to the Broadway stage.

Star Nicolette Robinson celebrates new Waitress cast member June Squibb.