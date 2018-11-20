Sponsored
Ben Platt & the Cast of Waitress Celebrate June Squibb's First Bow as Old Josie

by Eric King • Nov 20, 2018
Nicolette Robinson, June Squibb and Drew Gehling
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

On November 19, Broadway alum and Academy Award nominee June Squibb took her first bow as "Old Josie" in the hit musical Waitress. The actress takes over in the role of the loving diner owner (formerly named Old Joe)  from Today Show anchor Al Roker, who played his last performance November 18. Waitress stars Nicolette Robinson and Drew Gehling were there to welcome their new cast member. Also on the scene: Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Ben Platt, accompanied by Andrew Barth Feldman, who steps into the role of Evan on January 30. Check out the photos below. 

June Squibb returns to the Broadway stage. 
Star Nicolette Robinson celebrates new Waitress cast member June Squibb.
Waitress stars Lenne Klingaman and Nicolette Robinson get together with Evan Hansens past and future, Ben Platt and Andrew Barth Feldman.

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
