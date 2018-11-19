Take It from an Old Ma'am: June Squibb on Replacing Al Roker in Waitress & Reigniting Her Love of the Stage

Oscar-nominated actress June Squibb heads back to the Broadway stage on November 19, taking on the role of "Old Josie" (formerly Old Joe) in the Tony-nominated musical Waitress. On the morning of her stage return, Squibb stopped by Today to visit former Waitress star Al Roker and talk about regendering a beloved role in the fan-favorite musical. Squibb revealed to the Today team that the role's eleven-o'clock number, originally titled "Take It from an Old Man," will now be called "Take It from an Old Ma'am." Roker also asked the delightful stage-and-screen veteran if acting is something she still enjoys after so many years in the business. "It is, or I wouldn't be doing it," smiled Squibb, adding, "It is still great fun." Watch Roker "pass the pie" to Squibb below and don't miss the chance to experience her newest stage turn through January 6, 2019.