The Tony-winning Broadway production of Kinky Boots welcomed British pop star and YouTube sensation Conor Maynard to the role of Charlie Price on November 19. Broadway.com snapped some fun pics of his curtain call from the big night. Check out the photos of Maynard and his co-stars J. Harrison Ghee and Carrie St. Louis, and let Kinky Boots raise you up at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre! Maynard rocks the boots through January 10, 2019.

Maynard and his co-star Carrie St. Louis strike a pose.