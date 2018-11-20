Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Ruben & Clay's Christmas Show Sets Full Casting for Broadway Run

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 20, 2018
Clay Aiken & Ruben Studdard
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Holiday season is around the corner, and full casting is now set for the highly anticipated Broadway spectacular Ruben & Clay's Christmas Show, featuring American Idol alums Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken. The previously announced production will begin previews on December 7 in advance of an opening night set for December 11 at the Imperial Theatre.

Joining Studdard and Aiken onstage will be Farah Alvin (It Shoulda Been You), Ken Arpino (Mamma Mia!), Julian Diaz-Granados (Junie B. Jones), La'Nette Wallace (Rent) and Khaila Wilcoxon (Company).

Written by Ken Arpino and Jesse Joyce, Ruben & Clay's Christmas Show will be directed by Jonathan Tessero, with musical staging by Lisa Shriver and music direction by Ben Cohn. The design team includes Rob Bissinger (scenic design), Paul Miller (lighting design), James Brown III (costume design), Bruce Landon Yauger (sound design) and Jason Lee Courson (projection design).

Ruben & Clay's Christmas Show will see Studdard and Aiken journeying through a fusion of holiday music and entertainment featuring lighthearted comedy and great talent. The production is slated to play a three-week limited engagement through December 30.

Ruben & Clay's First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show

Celebrate the holidays with Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Jazz Hands! The Cast of The Prom Give Their Best Poses in the Broadway.com Portrait Booth
  2. Michelle Williams Readies for Broadway Return in Once On This Island
  3. The Waverly Gallery's Joan Allen on Her Elaine May 'Master Class' & More on Show People
  4. Chicago Will Partner with Broadway.com on The Search for Roxie! Casting Call & Video Series
  5. Norbert Leo Butz, Laura Osnes, Ethan Slater, Kelli Barrett & More Join FX Series Fosse/Verdon

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked Harry Potter and the Cursed Child The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Hamilton Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters