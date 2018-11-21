Proud of Your Boy! Telly Leung Receives a Sardi's Portrait

What a shining, shimmering and splendid honor! Surrounded by friends and former co-stars, Aladdin star Telly Leung received a Sardi's portrait on November 20. Leung has appeared on Broadway in seven productions including Godspell, In Transit, Rent and Allegiance. He was joined by his current Aladdin co-stars Arielle Jacobs and Major Attaway as well as former In Transit cast members David Abeles and Margo Seibert. Check out the photos below and be sure to congratulate Telly on this huge honor!

Current Aladdin stars Major Attaway, Telly Leung and Arielle Jacobs.