Proud of Your Boy! Telly Leung Receives a Sardi's Portrait

by Caitlin Moynihan • Nov 21, 2018
Telly Leung and his Sardi's portrait
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

What a shining, shimmering and splendid honor! Surrounded by friends and former co-stars, Aladdin star Telly Leung received a Sardi's portrait on November 20. Leung has appeared on Broadway in seven productions including Godspell, In Transit, Rent and Allegiance. He was joined by his current Aladdin co-stars Arielle Jacobs and Major Attaway as well as former In Transit cast members David Abeles and Margo Seibert. Check out the photos below and be sure to congratulate Telly on this huge honor!

Current Aladdin stars Major Attaway, Telly Leung and Arielle Jacobs.
Former In Transit co-stars David Abeles and Margo Seibert with Telly Leung.

Disney's beloved story comes to life on stage!
