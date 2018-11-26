Sponsored
Watch Laura Benanti & Rosemary Harris in a Loverly New Montage from My Fair Lady

Watch It
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 26, 2018
Rosemary Harris & Laura Benanti in "My Fair Lady"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Audiences at the Vivian Beaumont Theater have been treated to a talented new pair of stars over the past couple months. Tony winner Rosemary Harris joined the celebrated production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady as Mrs. Higgins on September 11, with Tony winner Laura Benanti taking over the central role of Eliza Doolittle on October 23. Lincoln Center Theater has just released a thrilling new montage of production footage featuring Harris and Benanti alongside Tony-nominated leading men Harry Hadden-Paton as Henry Higgins and Norbert Leo Butz as Alfred P. Doolittle. Watch the new stars below and make plans soon to experience this luminous new staging in person.
 

My Fair Lady

Lerner and Loewe's classic musical returns to Broadway.
