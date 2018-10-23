Laura Benanti Makes a Loverly Broadway Return in My Fair Lady

Laura Benanti takes on the central role of Eliza Doolittle in Lincoln Center Theater's acclaimed staging of My Fair Lady beginning on October 23, replacing original cast member Lauren Ambrose, who played her final performance on October 21. Benanti is scheduled to play a limited run through February 17, 2019.



Benanti is a Tony winner for Gypsy who was most recently seen on Broadway in Meteor Shower. Her other main-stem credits include Tony-nominated turns in She Loves Me, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Swing! and Into the Woods.



Benanti joins a cast that also includes Harry Hadden-Paton as Henry Higgins, Allan Corduner as Colonel Pickering, Linda Mugleston as Mrs. Pearce, Clarke Thorell as Zoltan Karparthy, Jordan Donica as Freddy Eynsford-Hill, Rosemary Harris as Mrs. Higgins and Norbert Leo Butz as Alfred P. Doolittle. As previously announced, Danny Burstein will replace Butz on January 6, 2019. Beginning on October 30, Kerstin Anderson will play the role of Eliza Doolittle at all Tuesday evening performances.



The company also includes Cameron Adams, Shereen Ahmed, Barbara Jo Bednarczuk, Heather Botts, Rebecca Eichenberger, SuEllen Estey, Christopher Faison, Steven Trumon Gray, Adam Grupper, Michael Halling, Joe Hart, Todd A. Horman, Sasha Hutchings, Mary Claire King, Liz McCartney, Justin Lee Miller, Rommel Pierre O'Choa, Keven Quillon, JoAnna Rhinehart, Tony Roach, Lance Roberts, Blair Ross, Paul Slade Smith, Samantha Sturm, Matt Wall, Michael Williams, Minami Yusui and Lee Zarrett.



Directed by Bartlett Sher and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, My Fair Lady features scenic design by Michael Yeargan, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Donald Holder and sound design by Marc Salzberg.



Learn more about Benanti's dream role on the latest episode of Show People with Paul Wontorek below.



