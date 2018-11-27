Abracadabra! The Cast of The Illusionists—Magic of the Holidays Brings Their Tricks to Broadway

Now you see them, now they don't! The cast of Broadway's The Illusionists—Magic of the Holidays took to the stage at the Marquis Theatre on November 27 to show off their skills. The show is led by recent America's Got Talent winner Shin Lim and also features Colin Cloud, Chloé Crawford, Adam Trent, Darcy Oake. Directed by Neil Dorward, this marks The Illusionists' fourth time on the Great White Way. Get a peek at their magical performances below, and be sure to get your tickets before they vanish!

Dance crew Light Balance performs.

America's Got Talent winner Shin Lim does a card trick.