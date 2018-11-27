Sponsored
Colin Cloud, Chloé Crawford, Adam Trent, Darcy Oake & Shin Lim
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Abracadabra! The Cast of The Illusionists—Magic of the Holidays Brings Their Tricks to Broadway

Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Nov 27, 2018

Now you see them, now they don't! The cast of Broadway's The Illusionists—Magic of the Holidays took to the stage at the Marquis Theatre on November 27 to show off their skills. The show is led by recent America's Got Talent winner Shin Lim and also features Colin Cloud, Chloé Crawford, Adam Trent, Darcy Oake. Directed by Neil Dorward, this marks The Illusionists' fourth time on the Great White Way. Get a peek at their magical performances below, and be sure to get your tickets before they vanish!

Dance crew Light Balance performs.
America's Got Talent winner Shin Lim does a card trick.
Darcy Oake surprises the audience with a dove.

The Illusionists—Magic of the Holidays

The Illusionists return to Broadway this holiday season with a spectacular and thrilling new show.
View Comments

