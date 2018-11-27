Sponsored
Oscar Winner Rita Moreno to Return to West Side Story in Steven Spielberg's New Film

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 27, 2018
Rita Moreno
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Rita Moreno, the award-winning stage-and-screen legend who won an Oscar for her turn as Anita in the first film adaptation of West Side Story, has signed on to play Valentina—a reconceived and expanded version of the character of Doc—in the highly anticipated remake. Moreno has also been named an executive producer of the previously announced film, featuring a screenplay adapted by Tony Kushner and direction by Steven Spielberg.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I see myself revisiting this seminal work,” said Moreno. “And to be asked by Steven Spielberg to participate is simply thrilling! Then to work together with the brilliant playwright, Tony Kushner—what a glorious stew! I am tingling!”

“From our earliest discussions, we wanted to include Rita Moreno in our production,” said Spielberg. “Her Anita is one of the greatest musical performances ever filmed, and a personal favorite of mine. We created an original role for her, and we feel beyond fortunate that Rita will bring her extraordinary gifts as an actress, as well as her deep understanding of West Side Story to this production as an executive producer.”

Moreno is one of 15 people to have achieved EGOT status, having won two Emmys, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. As previously announced, Ansel Elgort will play the role of Tony in the new West Side Story, with additional casting to come.

