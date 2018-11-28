Sponsored
Love Island Host Caroline Flack Will Dance into London's Chicago

by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 28, 2018
Caroline Flack, talented host of the British reality show Love Island, will step into the jazz shoes of Roxie Hart in the hit West End production of Kander & Ebb's Chicago at the Phoenix Theatre. Flack is set to join the musical on December 10, replacing Sarah Soetaert, who will play her final performance on December 8. Flack will remain with the production through its closing on January 5, 2019.

"I've been imagining playing Roxie since I was a teenager," said Flack. "To have now landed the role in the West End is a dream come true. I hope I do everyone proud and don't fall off the ladder!"

In addition to her hosting duties on the BAFTA Award-winning Love Island, Flack has served as host of The X Factor, The Xtra Factor and I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Now! She made her stage debut as Irene Roth in the national tour of Crazy for You.

Flack joins a principal cast that includes Josefina Gabrielle as Velma Kelly, Todrick Hall as Billy Flynn, Mazz Murray as Mama Morton and Paul Rider as Amos Hart.

Featuring a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago features Tony-winning direction by Walter Bobbie and Tony-winning choreography by Ann Reinking.

