Exclusive! Kristin Chenoweth Visits Pretty Woman Stars Andy Karl, Samantha Barks and Orfeh

Welcome to Hollywood, Kristin Chenoweth! The Tony winner visited Pretty Woman on November 27 to cheer on her friends and former On the Twentieth Century co-star Andy Karl. Chenoweth and Karl both earned Tony nominations for their performances in the 2015 revival and they, along with Karl's wife and co-star Orfeh, have remained friends ever since. Take a look at the exclusive photos of Chenoweth with Karl, Orfeh and Samantha Barks and be sure to plan your own visit to Pretty Woman.
