Tony Winner Hugh Jackman to Take Solo Show on the Road

by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 29, 2018
Hugh Jackman
(Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Tony-winning stage-and-screen star Hugh Jackman is hitting the road! The showman is planning an international tour for his stage show. Jackman fans can look forward to him singing tunes from Les Miserables, The Boy from Oz, Oklahoma! and The Greatest Showman. He appeared on The Today Show to discuss the tour and revealed that The Greatest Showman standout Keala Settle will join him as a special guest.

Jackman earned a Tony Award for portraying legendary entertainer Peter Allen in The Boy From Oz. He earned an Olivier nomination for his performance as Curly in an acclaimed West End revival of Oklahoma. In addition to Jackman's Oscar-nominated turn as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, he has been seen o -screen in the Wolverine film series and the recent movie musical The Greatest Showman. Jackman won an Emmy Award as host of the 58th Annual Tony Awards.

Check out Jackman's Tweet (and snazzy art) for the tour below!

