Exclusive! Carmen Cusack, Alex Newell, Daphne Rubin-Vega & Jose Llana Set for South Pacific 70th Anniversary Gala

Some enchanted evening, indeed! A star-packed cast has signed on to lend their voices to the Tony-winning score of the Pulitzer-winning classic musical South Pacific in a special concert gala taking place next month. Presented in association with the Rodgers & Hammerstein organization Broadway Dreams, the concert will be held in the Roof Ballroom at The St. Regis New York on December 10 at 7:00pm.



The cast will include Tony nominee Carmen Cusack (South Pacific tour, Bright Star), Alex Newell (Once On This Island), two-time Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent), Jose Llana (The King and I), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Morgan James (Motown The Musical) and Karim Sulayman (Songs of Orpheus). The evening will open with remarks from Pulitzer Prize-winning immigrant rights activist Jose Antonio Vargas.



The cast will offer up all-new interpretations of songs from the iconic musical, with never-before-heard arrangements by music director Steven Jamail. An initial song list can be found below.

Carmen Cusack: "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair"

Morgan James & Jose Llana: "Younger Than Springtime"

Isabelle McCalla: "Cockeyed Optimist"

Alex Newell: "A Wonderful Guy"

Daphne Rubin-Vega: "Bali Hai"

Karim Sulayman: "This Nearly Was Mine"

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.