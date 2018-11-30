Sponsored
Steven Skybell with the cast of "Fiddler on the Roof" at the Museum of Jewish Heritage
(Photo: Victor Nechay/ProperPix)

Yiddish-Language Fiddler on the Roof to Be Preserved on Cast Album

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 30, 2018

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene has announced a cast recording of its acclaimed Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof. Joel Grey directs the new staging, which is currently running at the Museum of Jewish Heritage through December 30, 2018 in advance of a transfer to off-Broadway's Stage 42 set to begin on February 11, 2019. A release date will be announced soon for the album, which will also feature bonus tracks cut from the 1964 Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof.

"Having been a part of cast albums as an actor since 1966, I've had the privilege of preserving these stories and it was never less than a memorable experience," said Grey. "Fiddler, however, is my first cast album as the director. Needless to say, I'm a longtime fan of the original production and it was a joy to create this new version in Yiddish. With this superb company of actors, perhaps we might be creating an event for the ages."

The cast set to appear on the album will include Emmy-nominated stage veteran Jackie Hoffman as Yente, with Steven Skybell as Tevye, Jennifer Babiak as Golde, Rachel Zatcoff as Tzeitel, Lynne Mason as Hodl, Rosie Jo Neddy as Khave, Ben Liebert as Motl, Drew Seigla as Pertshik, Cameron Johnson as Fyedke, Bruce Sabath as Leyzer-Wolf, Lisa Fishman as Bobe Tsaytl and Jodi Snyder as Frume-Sore.

Based on the "Tevye the Dairyman" vignettes by Sholem Aleichem, the Yiddish-language Fiddler features the original book of Joseph Stein translated by Shraga Friedman, with the celebrated music of Jerry Bock. Iconic Fiddler lyricist Sheldon Harnick and original producer/director Harold Prince consulted with National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene on the production's development.

Newsletters