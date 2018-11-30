Sponsored
Mandi Masden & McKinley Belcher III to Lead New York Premiere The Light at MCC Theater's New Venue

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 30, 2018
Mandi Masden
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Off-Broadway's MCC Theater has announced McKinley Belcher III and Mandi Masden as stars of The Light, a two-hander by Loy A. Webb (His Shadow) set to make its New York premiere in 2019. Logan Vaughn will direct the previously announced production, set to begin previews on January 23 ahead of a February 10 opening night at MCC's new venue, the Susan and Ronald Frankel Theater. The Light will mark the first show at the acclaimed theater company's new space.

Masden has been seen on Broadway in Jitney and Saint Joan and off-Broadway in Our Lady of Kibeho and The Piano Lesson. Belcher III is an off-Broadway alum, with notable credits including The Royale and Romeo and Juliet.

The Light introduces us to Rashad (Belcher) and Genesis (Masden) on what should be one of the happiest days of their lives, but their joy quickly unravels when ground-shifting accusations from the past resurface.

The production will feature scenic design by Kimie Nishikawa, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Ben Stanton and sound design by Elisheba Ittoop.

Newsletters