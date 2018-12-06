Tickets Are Now on Sale for Burn This Starring Keri Russell & Adam Driver

Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming Broadway revival of Lanford Wilson's Burn This. Tony winner Michael Mayer will direct the highly anticipated new staging, set to begin previews on March 15, 2019 with an opening scheduled for April 16 at the Hudson Theatre. Keri Russell and Adam Driver will star alongside Brandon Uranowitz and David Furr.



Burn This tells the story of four New Yorkers whose lives are uprooted by a young dancer's accidental death. Set in downtown New York in the 1980s, the drama explores the spiritual and emotional isolation of Pale (Driver) and the modern dancer Anna (Russell), and their tempestuous relationship after they are brought together in the wake of a life-changing personal tragedy.



Burn This is scheduled to play a limited engagement through July 7.