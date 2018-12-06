Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Tickets Are Now on Sale for Burn This Starring Keri Russell & Adam Driver

Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 6, 2018
Keri Russell
(Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming Broadway revival of Lanford Wilson's Burn This. Tony winner Michael Mayer will direct the highly anticipated new staging, set to begin previews on March 15, 2019 with an opening scheduled for April 16 at the Hudson Theatre. Keri Russell and Adam Driver will star alongside Brandon Uranowitz and David Furr.

Burn This tells the story of four New Yorkers whose lives are uprooted by a young dancer's accidental death. Set in downtown New York in the 1980s, the drama explores the spiritual and emotional isolation of Pale (Driver) and the modern dancer Anna (Russell), and their tempestuous relationship after they are brought together in the wake of a life-changing personal tragedy.

Burn This is scheduled to play a limited engagement through July 7.

Burn This

Adam Driver stars in the first-ever Broadway revival of Lanford Wilson's drama.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Looking for Glitzy Portraits of Stephanie J. Block & the Cast of The Cher Show? We Got You, Babe!
  2. Frozen Star Patti Murin on Twitter Truth-Telling and More on Show People
  3. Don't Be Like Kanye at The Cher Show! Six Theater Etiquette Tips to Remember
  4. Welcome to the Island! Michelle Williams Celebrates Her Broadway Bow in Once On This Island
  5. Torch Song to End Broadway Run Early; National Tour to Star Michael Urie

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon King Kong Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Pretty Woman: The Musical Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters