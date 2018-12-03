Sponsored
Tickets Are Now on Sale for Broadway Premiere of James Graham's Thriller Ink

by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 3, 2018
Bertie Carvel & Jonny Lee Miller
(Photos: Getty Images | Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Tickets are now on sale for the Broadway bow of Ink, James Graham's acclaimed new play about the making of the tabloid newspaper The Sun. Olivier winner Rupert Goold will direct the previously announced transfer from London, slated to begin previews on April 2 with an opening scheduled for April 24 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Bertie Carvel will repeat his Olivier-winning performance as Rupert Murdoch alongside Olivier winner Jonny Lee Miller as editor Larry Lamb.

Ink is set in 1969 London, where the brash young Murdoch (Carvel) purchases a struggling paper, The Sun, and sets out to make it a must-read smash aimed at destroying the competition. He brings on rogue editor Lamb (Miller), who in turn recruits an unlikely team of underdog reporters. Together, they go to every length to achieve success.

Ink is slated to play a limited run through June 9, 2019.

