New Movie Musical Featuring the Songs of Prince in Development by Universal

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 4, 2018
Prince
(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Universal Pictures has announced the production of a new movie musical featuring the music of the late eight-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Prince, according to Variety. The flick is expected to use Prince's songs to surround an original narrative—unlike the 1984 biopic Purple Rain, which also featured his music. Meetings are currently underway with potential creatives to lead the project.

The songs of hitmaker Prince include the now iconic "International Lover," "I Feel for You," "Kiss," "U Got the Look," "Diamonds and Pearls," "The Most Beautiful Girl in the World," "When Doves Cry" and "Dreamer."

Throughout his career, Prince's album sales surpassed 100 million records, earning him the status as one of the best-selling music artists ever. In addition to his eight Grammys, he was the recipient of six American Music Awards, a Golden Globe and an Oscar. In 2004, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Prince died on April 21, 2016 at the age of 57.

Universal has produced a string of successful movie musicals in the past decade, including the Mamma Mia! franchise based on the long-running Broadway musical, and the Pitch Perfect series. The studio is currently at work on the star-studded screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats.

