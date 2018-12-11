Some Kind of Wonderful! Chilina Kennedy Will Return to Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Longtime Beautiful star Chilina Kennedy will return to the title role of Broadway's hit Carole King musical on January 3, 2019. Kennedy will succeed current star Abby Mueller, who will exit the production on December 30, 2018.



Kennedy told Broadway.com, "I am thrilled to be returning to the role of Carole, especially as Beautiful celebrates five years on Broadway! This role means a lot to me and I am honored to step back into the shoes of a woman I have respected and admired for years."



This will mark Kennedy's third engagement in the Tony-nominated Broadway hit. Her other credits include Jesus Christ Superstar, Mamma Mia!, This Ain't No Disco and A Sign of the Times.



Kennedy joins a cast that also includes Evan Todd as Gerry Goffin, Ben Jacoby as Barry Mann, Kate Reinders as Cynthia Weil, Liz Larsen as Genie Klein and Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner.