The highly anticipated stage adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer-winning novel To Kill a Mockingbird is playing at the Shubert Theatre. Written by Oscar winner Aaron Sorking and directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher, the world premiere production is scheduled to open on December 13. Take a look at these photos of Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch, Gbenga Akinnagbe as Tom Robinson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson as Calpurnia and more!

LaTanya Richardson Jackson as Calpurnia and Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch.

Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch and Gbenga Akinnagbe as Tom Robinson.