Sierra Boggess, Shuler Hensley, Rachel York to Star in Ever After at Alliance Theatre

A talent-packed slate of Broadway alums have been selected to lead a new production of Zina Goldrich and Marcy Heisler's acclaimed musical Ever After at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre. Helmed by Artistic Director Susan V. Booth, choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter and music-directed by Phil Reno, Ever After will begin previews on January 15, 2019 in advance of an opening night set for January 26.



The principal cast will include Sierra Boggess (School of Rock) as Danielle de Barbarac, Tony winner Shuler Hensley (Oklahoma!) as Leonardo da Vinci, Rachel York (Head Over Heels) as Baroness Rodmilla du Ghent, Terry Burrell (The Threepenny Opera) as Queen Marie, Todd Buonopane (Cinderella) as Captain Laurent, Chris Kayser (Freejack) as King Francis, Jeff McCarthy (Urinetown) as Pierre Malette and Tim Rogan (The Pajama Game) as Prince Henry.



Based on the hit film, Ever After shares the journey of Danielle de Barbarac (Boggess) as she risks everything to save a friend from an unjust fate, capturing the heart and imagination of a country along the way. With the help of Leonardo da Vinci (Hensley), Danielle must decide not only who she is, but what she'll fight for, and how far she'll go for love.



The company will also include Jenny Ashman as Marguerite du Ghent, Rachel Flynn as Jacqueline du Ghent, Justin Keyes as Gustave, Jimmy Kieffer as Maurice, Rhyn Saver as Louise, Corey James Wright as Auguste de Barbarac and Bella Yantis as Young Danielle de Barbarac. The ensemble will feature Michael Biren, Jennifer Joanne Bowles, Tristen Buettel, Meghan Glogowar, Tamrin Goldberg, Joshua Keith, Chani Maisonet, Lindsay Moore, Joseph J. Pendergrast, Justin Schuman, Jonathan Shew, Molly Tynes and Kyle Vaughn.



The creative team will also include orchestrator Doug Besterman, set designer Anna Louizos, costume designer Linda Cho, sound designer Ken Travis and lighting designer Robert Wierzel. Ever After is scheduled to play a limited run through February 17, 2019.



Ever After made its world premiere in a 2015 production directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall at Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, NJ.