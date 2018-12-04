Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Sierra Boggess, Shuler Hensley, Rachel York to Star in Ever After at Alliance Theatre

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 4, 2018
Sierra Boggess
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

A talent-packed slate of Broadway alums have been selected to lead a new production of Zina Goldrich and Marcy Heisler's acclaimed musical Ever After at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre. Helmed by Artistic Director Susan V. Booth, choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter and music-directed by Phil Reno, Ever After will begin previews on January 15, 2019 in advance of an opening night set for January 26.

The principal cast will include Sierra Boggess (School of Rock) as Danielle de Barbarac, Tony winner Shuler Hensley (Oklahoma!) as Leonardo da Vinci, Rachel York (Head Over Heels) as Baroness Rodmilla du Ghent, Terry Burrell (The Threepenny Opera) as Queen Marie, Todd Buonopane (Cinderella) as Captain Laurent, Chris Kayser (Freejack) as King Francis, Jeff McCarthy (Urinetown) as Pierre Malette and Tim Rogan (The Pajama Game) as Prince Henry.

Based on the hit film, Ever After shares the journey of Danielle de Barbarac (Boggess) as she risks everything to save a friend from an unjust fate, capturing the heart and imagination of a country along the way. With the help of Leonardo da Vinci (Hensley), Danielle must decide not only who she is, but what she'll fight for, and how far she'll go for love.

The company will also include Jenny Ashman as Marguerite du Ghent, Rachel Flynn as Jacqueline du Ghent, Justin Keyes as Gustave, Jimmy Kieffer as Maurice, Rhyn Saver as Louise, Corey James Wright as Auguste de Barbarac and Bella Yantis as Young Danielle de Barbarac. The ensemble will feature Michael Biren, Jennifer Joanne Bowles, Tristen Buettel, Meghan Glogowar, Tamrin Goldberg, Joshua Keith, Chani Maisonet, Lindsay Moore, Joseph J. Pendergrast, Justin Schuman, Jonathan Shew, Molly Tynes and Kyle Vaughn.

The creative team will also include orchestrator Doug Besterman, set designer Anna Louizos, costume designer Linda Cho, sound designer Ken Travis and lighting designer Robert Wierzel. Ever After is scheduled to play a limited run through February 17, 2019.

Ever After made its world premiere in a 2015 production directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall at Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, NJ.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Dear Evan Hansen to Become Feature Film
  2. Meet Micaela Diamond, the Teen Who Swapped School Books for the Spotlight in The Cher Show
  3. The Cher Show Arrives on Broadway with a Glittering Opening Night
  4. Tickets Are Now on Sale for Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway
  5. Tony Winner Hugh Jackman to Take Solo Show on the Road

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon King Kong Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Pretty Woman: The Musical Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters