Odds & Ends: School of Rock Cast Offers Heartfelt Message in New Anti-Bullying Video & More

Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 4, 2018
Justin Collette

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

The School of Rock Cast Offers Heartfelt Message in New Anti-Bullying Video
The talents of Broadway's School of Rock cast extend far beyond singing and dancing—they also happen to have warm hearts and great compassion for their peers. In a new anti-bullying video, the Broadway rockstars share an important message of inclusivity and seeking help when you're treated poorly. Watch the video below and make plans to experience the musical's moving message live at the Winter Garden Theatre and on tour across the U.S.
 



Kristin Chenoweth to Star in Holiday Comedy Podcast The First Mrs. Claus
Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth will soon show off her holiday spirit lending her voice to the four-part scripted musical comedy podcast The First Mrs. Claus. Created, written, composed and directed by Alex Aldea and Michael Ross, the podcast launches its first two installments today, with new episodes set to premiere each Tuesday leading up to Christmas. Chenoweth will play Santa's more proper wife Carol Claus in the series that also stars Michelle Visage, Lewis Black, RuPaul, Ross Matthews, Josh Peck, Nancy Grace, Cecil Baldwin, Ray Dalton and Katie Siegel.

Theatre Aspen Launches One-Person-Show Festival Solo Flights
Aspen, Colorado's Theatre Aspen has announced Solo Flights, an annual festival of events devoted solely to one-person shows. The works will run the gamut from developmental works in process to fully staged productions and will include pieces from stars of stage and screen, comedians and emerging talent alike. The inaugural Solo Flights is set to begin the week of September 16, 2019, and will be presented at multiple venues in downtown Aspen, including Theatre Aspen's Hurst Theatre. More information is to come.

P.S. Broadway Cares announces record-breaking $6,113,301 raised as part of this year's Red Bucket Follies (formerly the Gypsy of the Year Competition).

