5 Broadway Shows Your Dad Will Actually Want for Father's Day

John Skelley and Emmet Smith in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" and Noah Pacht in "The Outsiders" (Photos: Matthew Murphy and Matthew Murphy/Evan Zimmerman)

Father's Day is this Sunday. If you're looking for last-minute gift ideas, consider booking Broadway tickets! Here are five productions that we think are a fit to watch with Dad any day of the year—and they may not be what you expect! Read on to match your old man to the Broadway show he didn't know he needed to see.

The cast of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

1. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

The dad who drove you to every midnight book release party will appreciate the nostalgia factor of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The play welcomes audiences back to Hogwarts, telling a fresh tale that picks up where the final book in the series left off. It features iconic characters from the franchise—including Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy—so you won't have him whispering in your ear to ask who's who. Tom Felton is reprising his star-making role from the films through November 1, which you can confirm at intermission if Pops asks, "Where do I know him from?" We won't share the story's secrets, and we couldn't reveal how the production pulls off the stage spectacle even if we tried. Just know that the adventure centers on Potter's son, Albus, and Malfoy's son, Scorpius, and explores the complicated, powerful relationships between fathers and their children.

Insider Tip: Get to the theater early if you can, because the magic begins before it's time to take your seat, with holiday card-worthy photo ops and interactive Easter eggs (thanks to the modern magic of QR codes) throughout the lobby. If Dad wants to indulge in a Butterbeer or two, consider it part of your Father's Day gift.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is playing at the Lyric Theatre. Get tickets!

The cast of “The Outsiders” (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

2. The Outsiders

Based on the young adult novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola's film adaptation, The Outsiders is definitely up Dad's alley. There's a good chance he's already a fan of the coming-of-age movie, which starred a pre-Karate Kid Ralph Macchio and marked Rob Lowe's breakout role as Sodapop Curtis. Set in 1967 Oklahoma, he'll immediately be drawn in by the musical's familiar set-up between the haves and have-nots. (West Side Story is a classic for a reason!) Factor in the cars, hair grease, ride-or-die friendships and, of course, the legendary rumble scene, and you'll have a hard time getting him to leave the theater because he'll feel so at home.

Insider Tip: For the inevitable marquee photo post with Dad, skip "Stay gold, Ponyboy" and go with a lyric that’s a little more Father’s Day-coded: “It runs in the family.”

The Outsiders is playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Get tickets!

Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos, and Lin-Manuel Miranda in “Hamilton” (Photo: Joan Marcus)

3. Hamilton

A musical about the Founding Fathers automatically makes this list, but that's far from the only draw for Dad when it comes to the smash hit. Whether he's a History Channel buff making his first foray into the Broadway scene, or you've watched the Disney+ proshot as a family more times than you can count, nothing compares to being in the room where it happens.

Insider Tip: While you'll understandably have a tough time topping Hamilton tickets when it comes to future gift-giving, Ron Chernow's Pulitzer Prize-winning Alexander Hamilton biography—Lin-Manuel Miranda's inspiration for the show—is the perfect 832-page follow-up.

Hamilton is playing at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. Get tickets!

LJ Benet and Ali Louis Bourzgui in “The Lost Boys” (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

4. The Lost Boys

If your dad is constantly yearning for the good ol' days, have him throw on his vintage leather jacket and step back into the '80s with The Lost Boys. The musical screams "cool dad," with its rock-infused score, punk costumes and wigs and an onstage motorcycle chase. Just be prepared for the possibility of him joining in on air guitar.

Insider Tip: Don't run for the aisle the second the cast leaves the stage. After taking their final bows, there's a bonus surprise, reminiscent of some of the best movie theater experiences.

The Lost Boys is playing at the Palace Theatre. Get tickets!

Nathan Lane in “Death of a Salesman” (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

5. Death of a Salesman

Every family has its issues. That being said, we can't think of a more effective way to put your own domestic squabbles into perspective than watching the events of Death of a Salesman play out. Your dad may think he's got problems, but at least he isn't Willy Loman. Plus, can you name a father figure that doesn't love Nathan Lane? We'll wait.

Insider Tip: Attention must be paid to all Broadway shows, but this revival of the great American play isn't like any iteration you've seen. Leave your expectations at the door.

Death of a Salesman is playing at the Winter Garden Theatre through August 9. Get tickets!