Paddington The Musical to Open on Broadway in Spring 2027

Paddington The Musical is coming to Broadway. The Olivier-winning West End musical will transfer to the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in spring 2027. Based on the book A Bear Called Paddington by Michael Bond and the STUDIOCANAL film Paddington, the adaptation features music and lyrics by Tom Fletcher, a book by Jessica Swale, direction by & Juliet's Luke Sheppard and choreography by Ellen Kane. The musical will begin performances on March 30, with opening night set for April 18.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring Paddington to New York," said Swale in a statement. "As a city that breathes theater, storytelling and imagination, Broadway is the perfect place to celebrate this exuberant and heart-filled story. I can’t wait. Let’s just hope Paddington loves Big Apples as much as he loves oranges.”

In Paddington the Musical, a small, lost bear from Peru arrives in London in search of a place to call home. A chance encounter with the Browns leads him into an unexpected world of adventure, where kindness has the power to change lives and strangers can become family. But London isn’t all afternoon tea and friendly faces—and even the seemingly happiest of families can have cracks beneath the surface. So, when a mysterious and vengeful villain sets her sights on Paddington, the Browns embark on a thrilling rescue mission, realizing they need this special bear as much as he needs them.

The London production won seven 2026 Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical. It features scenic design by Tom Pye, costume design by Gabrielle Slade, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Gareth Owen, video and animation design by Ash J. Woodward, hair, wig and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates and Paddington and puppet design by Tahra Zafar. Musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements are by Matt Brind.

Casting and additional details to be announced at a later time.