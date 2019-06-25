The Cher Show Sets Final Performance Date on Broadway

The Cher Show, the flashy new Broadway bio-musical about the life of the Oscar-winning music legend, has scheduled a final performance date of August 18 at the Neil Simon Theatre. The production began previews on November 1, 2018 and officially opened on December 3. By closing, The Cher Show will have played 34 previews and 296 regular performances.



Directed by Tony nominee Jason Moore and featuring a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice, The Cher Show chronicles the rise of Cher to a score of hits like "I Got You Babe," "Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves" and "If I Could Turn Back Time." Tony winner Christopher Gattelli choreographs the production, which features orchestrations, arrangements and musical supervision by Tony winner Daryl Waters.



Leading the cast are three actresses playing Cher at different points throughout her life: Stephanie J. Block, who won a 2019 Tony Award for her performance, along with Broadway alum Teal Wicks and newcomer Micaela Diamond. They are joined by Tony nominee Jarrod Spector as Sonny Bono, Tony nominee Emily Skinner as Georgia Holt, Tony nominee Michael Berresse as Bob Mackie, Michael Campayno as Rob Camilletti and Matthew Hydzik as Gregg Allman, with Dee Roscioli as the standby.



The company also includes Marija Abney, Carleigh Bettiol, Taurean Everett, Michael Fatica, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Michael Graceffa, Blaine Alden Krauss, Sam Lips, Tiana Okoye, Amy Quanbeck, Angel Reda, Jennifer Rias, Michael Tacconi, Tory Trowbridge, Christopher Vo, Alena Watters, Charlie Williams and Ryan Worsing.



The Cher Show features Tony-winning costume design by Bob Mackie, Tony-nominated lighting design by Kevin Adams, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, video design by Darrel Maloney and scenic design by Christine Jones and Brett J. Banakis.



Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.



