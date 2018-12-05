School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play to Be Filmed by WNET-TV for 2019 Airing

Off-Broadway's MCC Theater has announced that Jocelyn Bioh's School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play will be captured on film by WNET-TV in advance of its December 9 closing date at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. The acclaimed play written by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Rebecca Taichman will air on the public television program Theater Close-Up in 2019, with additional information to come.



In School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play, Paulina (played by MaameYaa Boafo), the reigning Queen Bee at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school, has her sights set on the Miss Universe pageant. But the mid-year arrival of Ericka (Joanna A. Jones), a new student with undeniable talent and beauty, captures the attention of the pageant recruiter—and Paulina’s hive-minded friends.



The cast also includes Paige Gilbert, Abena Mensah-Bonsu, Mirirai Sithole, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Latoya Edwards and Zenzi Williams. This return engagement began previews on October 16 and opened on October 22.



WNET, channel 13, is a public television station available in the New York metropolitan area and Newark, New Jersey.