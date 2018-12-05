Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play to Be Filmed by WNET-TV for 2019 Airing

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 5, 2018
Joanna A. Jones & MaameYaa Boafo in "School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play"
(Photo: Craig Schwartz)

Off-Broadway's MCC Theater has announced that Jocelyn Bioh's School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play will be captured on film by WNET-TV in advance of its December 9 closing date at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. The acclaimed play written by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Rebecca Taichman will air on the public television program Theater Close-Up in 2019, with additional information to come.

In School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play, Paulina (played by MaameYaa Boafo), the reigning Queen Bee at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school, has her sights set on the Miss Universe pageant. But the mid-year arrival of Ericka (Joanna A. Jones), a new student with undeniable talent and beauty, captures the attention of the pageant recruiter—and Paulina’s hive-minded friends.

The cast also includes Paige Gilbert, Abena Mensah-Bonsu, Mirirai Sithole, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Latoya Edwards and Zenzi Williams. This return engagement began previews on October 16 and opened on October 22.

WNET, channel 13, is a public television station available in the New York metropolitan area and Newark, New Jersey.

School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play

A buoyant and biting comedy that explore the universal similarities facing teenage girls across the globe.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Looking for Glitzy Portraits of Stephanie J. Block & the Cast of The Cher Show? We Got You, Babe!
  2. Meet Micaela Diamond, the Teen Who Swapped School Books for the Spotlight in The Cher Show
  3. Don't Be Like Kanye at The Cher Show! Six Theater Etiquette Tips to Remember
  4. Welcome to the Island! Michelle Williams Celebrates Her Broadway Bow in Once On This Island
  5. Tony Winner Hugh Jackman to Take Solo Show on the Road

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon King Kong Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Pretty Woman: The Musical Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters