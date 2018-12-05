Daniel's Husband Will End Its Run at Off-Broadway's Westside Theatre

The celebrated transfer of Michael McKeever's moving comic drama Daniel's Husband will conclude its run at the Westside Theatre on December 30. Joe Brancato directs the play, which began as a Primary Stages production at the Cherry Lane Theatre. By closing, the Westside run will have played 13 previews and 73 performances.



Daniel's Husband centers on two men, the personification of the perfect couple, who happen to have conflicting views of relationships. When a turn of events forces them to face the consequences of their differences, they learn that they are living in a world where fundamental rights aren't always so fundamental.



The full Primary Stages cast stars in the transfer. That includes Ryan Spahn, Matthew Montelongo, Anna Holbrook, Leland Wheeler and Tony nominee Lou Liberatore.



The Westside run began previews on October 18 and opened on October 28.