Sam Shepard's True West is coming back to Broadway! Starring Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano, the revival will alsofeature Gary Wilmes and Marylouise Burke. True West, directed by James Macdonald, tells the story of follows two brothers who have more in common than they think. Check out the photos and be sure to see this starry revival for yourself when it begins previews on December 27 at the American Airlines Theatre.

