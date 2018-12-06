Michael Urie Joins Lineup for Celebrity Autobiography on Broadway

Michael Urie, standout star of Broadway's Torch Song, is the newest cast member added to the main-stem premiere of Celebrity Autobiography. Urie will appear in the December 17 performance at the Marquis Theatre.



In addition to his current performance in Torch Song, Urie has been seen on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and off-Broadway in The Government Inspector, Buyer & Cellar, Shows for Days, The Cherry Orchard, The Temperamentals and Homos, or Everyone in America. His screen credits include Ugly Betty, Younger and Modern Family.



Created by Emmy-nominated writer-performer Eugene Pack and developed by Pack and Dayle Reyfel, Celebrity Autobiography features a first-rate comedic ensemble performing from the actual memoirs of a wide range of celebrities, including Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds, Eddie Fisher and Richard Burton.



The cast schedule for the final two performances of Celebrity Autobiography is below.



December 10

Alec Baldwin

Mario Cantone

Tony Danza

Rachel Dratch

Susan Lucci

Eugene Pack

Dayle Reyfel

Cecily Strong



December 17

Mario Cantone

Rachel Dratch

Susan Lucci

Eugene Pack

Antoni Porowski

Dayle Reyfel

Michael Urie



Individual performance lineups are subject to change.