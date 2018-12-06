Sponsored
Michael Urie Joins Lineup for Celebrity Autobiography on Broadway

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 6, 2018
Michael Urie
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Michael Urie, standout star of Broadway's Torch Song, is the newest cast member added to the main-stem premiere of Celebrity Autobiography. Urie will appear in the December 17 performance at the Marquis Theatre.

In addition to his current performance in Torch Song, Urie has been seen on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and off-Broadway in The Government Inspector, Buyer & Cellar, Shows for Days, The Cherry Orchard, The Temperamentals and Homos, or Everyone in America. His screen credits include Ugly Betty, Younger and Modern Family.

Created by Emmy-nominated writer-performer Eugene Pack and developed by Pack and Dayle Reyfel, Celebrity Autobiography features a first-rate comedic ensemble performing from the actual memoirs of a wide range of celebrities, including Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds, Eddie Fisher and Richard Burton.

The cast schedule for the final two performances of Celebrity Autobiography is below.

December 10
Alec Baldwin
Mario Cantone
Tony Danza
Rachel Dratch
Susan Lucci
Eugene Pack
Dayle Reyfel
Cecily Strong

December 17
Mario Cantone
Rachel Dratch
Susan Lucci
Eugene Pack
Antoni Porowski
Dayle Reyfel
Michael Urie

Individual performance lineups are subject to change.

Celebrity Autobiography on Broadway

The award-winning hit comedy show in which celebrities act out other celebrities' jaw-dropping memoirs verbatim.
