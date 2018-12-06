Jerry Mitchell-Helmed Jukebox Musical My Own British Invasion Sets Casting at Paper Mill

A talent-packed company of stars have been selected to lead the upcoming world premiere musical My Own British Invasion at Millburn, New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse. Tony winner Jerry Mitchell will direct and choreograph the previously announced production, set to run from January 31 through March 3, 2019.



Leading the principal company will be Kyle Taylor Parker (Smokey Joe's Cafe) as Gino, Bryan Fenkart (Waitress) as John, Erika Olson (Beautiful) as Pamela, Conor Ryan (Desperate Measures) as Trip, John Sanders (Groundhog Day) as Fallon, Daniel Stewart Sherman (Kinky Boots) as The Hammer and newcomer Jonny Amies as Peter.



The musical is based loosely on the experiences of Peter Noone, who was just 15 when he rose to international stardom as the lead singer of Herman’s Hermits, while England became the center of the rock-and-roll universe. The tuner features a book by Rick Elice and the music of various rock artists including Herman's Hermits, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Petula Clark, The Moody Blues and other legendary bands of the 1960s British music scene.



The ensemble will include Travis Artz, Gemma Baird, John Campione, Emma Degerstedt, Trista Dollison, Jay Donnell, Graham Scott Fleming, Douglas Goodhart, Cory Jeacoma, Sage Melcher, Jen Perry, and Daniel Yearwood.



My Own British Invasion will feature musical direction by Lon Hoyt, with scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Andrew Keister and projection design by Andrew Lazarow.