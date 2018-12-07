Sponsored
Clay Aiken & Ruben Studdard Kick Off the Holidays with a Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 7, 2018
Clay Aiken & Ruben Studdard
(Photo: Mark Hill)

The holiday season has officially arrived! American Idol alums Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken begin their new holiday concert run Ruben & Clay's First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show on December 7 at the Imperial Theatre. Jonathan Tessero directs the variety show, set to officially open on December 11.

Ruben & Clay's Christmas Show sees Studdard and Aiken journeying through a fusion of holiday music and entertainment featuring lighthearted comedy and great talent. Joining the co-stars onstage is an ensemble including Farah Alvin, Ken Arpino, Julian Diaz-Granados, La'Nette Wallace and Khaila Wilcoxon.

Written by Ken Arpino and Jesse Joyce, Ruben & Clay's Christmas Show features musical staging by Lisa Shriver and music direction by Ben Cohn. The design team includes Rob Bissinger (scenic design), Paul Miller (lighting design), James Brown III (costume design), Bruce Landon Yauger (sound design) and Jason Lee Courson (projection design).

The production is slated to play a three-week limited engagement through December 30.

Newsletters