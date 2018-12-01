Odds & Ends: Hailey Kilgore Lands Recurring Role on NBC's The Village & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Hailey Kilgore Lands Recurring Role on NBC's The Village

Hailey Kilgore is bound for the small screen. The Tony-nominated and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-winning star of Once On This Island has booked a recurring role on the new NBC series The Village, according to Deadline. The series will follow a Brooklyn apartment building's many residents and the ongoing bond they've built with friends and neighbors. Details have yet to be revealed on the role to be played by Kilgore.



Lin-Manuel Miranda & Thomas Kail's Freestyle Love Supreme Adds Shows to Off-Broadway Run

The upcoming return engagement of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail's Freestyle Love Supreme has added four performances to its sold-out 2019 run at the Greenwich House Theater. The show will now appear on February 4 at 6:00pm, February 18 at 6:00pm, February 25 at 6:00pm and March 3 at 2:00pm in addition to the previously announced schedule set from January 30 through March 2. Freestyle Love Supreme is a high-energy show that blends hip-hop, improvisational theater, music and vocal stylings, all backed by live music from keyboards and beats. The show is conceived by Miranda, Kail and Anthony Veneziale.



Watch Josh Radnor & Megan Hilty Sing from Little Shop at the Kennedy Center

Don't feed the plants...but do watch this footage! The Kennedy Center has just released video b-roll of the sold-out October staging of Little Shop of Horrors. Josh Radnor starred as Seymour Krelborn alongside Tony nominee Megan Hilty as Audrey, with Tony nominee Nick Cordero as Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Michael James Leslie as Audrey II and Tony nominee Lee Wilkof, who played Seymour in the original 1982 production, as Mr. Mushnik.







