Alexander Hanson & Joanna Riding Join Return Engagement of National Theatre's Follies

West End stars Alexander Hanson and Joanna Riding will take on the roles of Ben Stone and Sally Durant Plummer in the upcoming return run of the National Theatre's Olivier-winning production of Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman's Follies. They take over for Philip Quast and Imelda Staunton, who originated the roles in the production. Dominic Cooke directs the musical, set to run from February 12 through April 6, 2019 at the Olivier Theatre.



Hanson is an Olivier nominee for his turn in Trevor Nunn's acclaimed staging of Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's A Little Night Music. Hanson made his Broadway debut reprising that performance.



Riding is a two-time Olivier winner for Carousel and My Fair Lady. She was also nominated for her turns in Guys and Dolls, The Witches of Eastwick and The Girls.



They will be joined by original stars of Cooke's staging, including Janie Dee as Phyllis Rogers Stone, Peter Forbes as Buddy Plummer and Tracie Bennett as Carlotta Campion, along with Julie Armstrong as Christine Donovan, Lindsay Atherton as Young Carlotta, Rosanna Bates as Young Emily, Jeremy Batt as Young Theodore, Billy Boyle as Theodore Whitman, Anouska Eaton as Young Deedee, Vanessa Fisher as Young Stella, Caroline Fitzgerald as Sandra Crane, Geraldine Fitzgerald as Solange LaFitte, Bruce Graham as Roscoe, Adrian Grove as Sam Deems, Harry Hepple as Young Buddy, Aimee Hodnett as Young Sandra, Dawn Hope as Stella Deems, Liz Izen as Deedee West, Alison Langer as Young Heidi, Sarah-Marie Maxwell as Young Solange, Ian McIntosh as Young Ben, Claire Moore as Hattie Walker, Gary Raymond as Dimitri Weismann, Rohan Richards as Kevin, Joanna Riding as Sally Durant Plummer, Lisa Ritchie as Young Hattie, Myra Sands as Emily Whitman, Gemma Sutton as Young Sally, Monica Swayne as Young Christine and Christine Tucker as Young Phyllis. Felicity Lott will play Heidi Schiller from February 22 until mid-April, after which Josephine Barstow will assume the role.



The ensemble will include Kaye Brown, Liz Ewing, Alyn Hawke, Jasmine Kerr, Ian McLarnon, Tom Partridge, Michael Remick and Liam Wrate.



The National's Follies features Olivier-winning costume design by Vicki Mortimer, with choreography by Bill Deamer, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, additional orchestrations by Josh Clayton, musical director Nigel Lilley, lighting design by Paule Constable and sound designer by Paul Groothuis.



Gear up for the London return of Follies with Tracie Bennett's showstopping performance of "I'm Still Here" at the Olivier Awards ceremony.



