Bryan Cranston and the Cast of Network Have an Exciting as Hell Opening Night

We're excited as hell because Network officially opened at Broadway's Belasco Theatre on December 6. Led by Tony Award winner Bryan Cranston, Tatiana Maslany and Tony Goldwyn, Network is based on the film of the same name about the breakdown of longtime news anchor Howard Beale. Written by Lee Hall with direction by Ivo van Hove, the drama is set to play a limited run through March 17, 2019. Check out the photos of opening night and be sure to see this electrifying stage adaptation for yourself!