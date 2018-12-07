Daniel Radcliffe to Star as an Angel in Small-Screen Comedy Miracle Workers

Daniel Radcliffe, the star of stage and screen who is currently back on Broadway in The Lifespan of a Fact, is taking his talent to television. Radcliffe will appear in the new comedy Miracle Workers, set to play a seven-episode run on TBS beginning on February 12, according to TV Guide. Emmy winner Steve Buscemi will co-star in the series written and executive-produced by Simon Rich, based on his book What in God's Name.



Radcliffe, who rose to fame as the title character in the Harry Potter film series, has acquired a fine résumé of stage credits. In addition to Lifespan, he has been seen on Broadway in The Cripple of Inishmaan, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Equus and off-Broadway in Privacy. Miracle Workers will mark his first major TV project.



Miracle Workers follows Craig (Radcliffe), an angel who is charged with managing humanity's prayers. Craig's boss, God (Buscemi), has assigned him and fellow angel Eliza (Geraldine Viswanathan) to make two people fall in love.



A starry slate of guest stars are set to appear on the series, including Tituss Burgess, Margaret Cho, Angela Kinsey, Tim Meadows and Chris Parnell.



Check out a trailer for Miracle Workers below.



