Let's Sit Down with Andy Karl and His Broadway Alter Egos for the Last Supper

To say that three-time Tony nominee Andy Karl has had a successful career thus far would be an understatement. Currently playing Edward Lewis in Pretty Woman, Karl has 11 Broadway credits to his name as well as several iconic off-Broadway and regional productions. The stage favorite recently visited #LiveAtFive and when asked about what it would be like for all of his characters to get together for dinner, he gave us an idea. "It would be like the last supper," Karl said. "Kyle the UPS guy would be pouring wine. Enlightened Phil Connors would be in the middle. Somebody should paint that actually.” His wish is our command and Broadway.com illustrator Ryan Casey brought the hilarious visual to life. You're welcome.

P.S. Watch Karl's full #LiveAtFive episode below:

